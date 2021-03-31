Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: “The earth is already in a bad state and it will be inherited by us tomorrow. We want to breathe the same pristine air that our grandparents breathed,” shared Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma, a

ninth-grade student who has been selected for the UN Ocean Decade Summit to be hosted in Hawaii soon.

Yashmi earned this opportunity after her video documentary on the theme ‘Water is sacred’ won the

H2021 Water Summit storytelling contest in the 13-17 age group category.

A native of Nelaji village in Kodagu, Yashmi is currently pursuing her studies in Acharya Vidya Kula in Mysuru.

During the lockdown situation, when the world took the virtual path, Yashmi was introduced to the UN Ocean Decade Summit and she took part in the virtual programs conducted by the initiative.

“While I was aware of climate change, I learnt from speakers all across the globe about what climate

change did to the earth. I knew that the earth was in danger. But I obtained clarity on the growing problem after attending the virtual summit,” shared Yashmi.

She was then introduced to the H2021 Water Summit where she attended virtual sessions for four consecutive weekends and it is here she learnt about the storytelling competition.

“Each session was based on a particular theme. The theme ‘Water is sacred’ was close to me as I am from the Kodava community and we worship River Cauvery,” she shared. Yashmi visited Kodagu and shot some beautiful captures of River Cauvery.

With a Kodava song playing in the background of the video, she has highlighted the sorry state of the river today – which has become a victim of pollution.

The video then moves to highlighting the efforts from the youngsters in reviving the river and the documentary ends with a strong message ‘Let us heal her (River Cauvery) and not fix her’.

“I have heard my mother explain the beauty of Kodagu that existed during her childhood times. The district witnessed heavy rainfall then too. However, it is only now that the incessant rainfall is causing

destruction and damage. The summits I attended helped amplify my voice and I shot the video with the support from my cousin Bhuvana Nanaiah and her father Nanaiah,” explained Yashmi.

Daughter of Manavattira Kushalappa and Nalini, Yashmi looks forward to strengthening the Youth Advisory Council in the country and has written to the concerned about her vision for a better future.