'Water is sacred': Karnataka schoolgirl's documentary wins UN storytelling competition  

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: “The earth is already in a bad state and it will be inherited by us tomorrow. We want to breathe the same pristine air that our grandparents breathed,” said Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma, a ninth grade student who has been selected for the UN Ocean Decade Summit to be hosted in Hawaii soon. Yashmi earned this opportunity after her documentary on the theme ‘Water is sacred’ won the H2021 Water Summit storytelling contest in the 13-17 age group category.

A native of Nelaji village in Kodagu, Yashmi is currently pursuing her studies in Acharya Vidya Kula in Mysuru. During the lockdown, when the world took the virtual path, Yashmi was introduced to the UN Ocean Decade Summit and she took part in the programmes conducted by the initiative. “While I was aware of climate change, I learnt from speakers all across the globe about what climate change did to the earth. I knew that the earth was in danger. But I obtained clarity on the growing problem after attending the virtual summit,” said Yashmi.

She was then introduced to the H2021 Water Summit where she attended virtual sessions for four consecutive weekends and it is here she learnt about the story telling competition. “Each session was based on a particular theme. The theme ‘Water is sacred’ was close to me as I am from the Kodava community and we worship the River Cauvery,” she said.

Yashmi visited Kodagu and took some beautiful shots of the river. With a Kodava song playing in the background of the video, she highlighted the sorry state of the river today – which has become a victim of pollution. The video then moves to highlighting the efforts of youngsters in reviving the river and ends with a strong message -- ‘Let us heal her (River Cauvery) and not fix her’.

“I have heard my mother explain the beauty of Kodagu that existed during her childhood. The district witnessed heavy rainfall then too. However, it is only now that the incessant rainfall is causing destruction and damage. The summits I attended helped amplify my voice and I shot the video with the support of my cousin Bhuvana Nanaiah and her father Nanaiah,” explained Yashmi. The daughter of Manavattira Kushalappa and Nalini, Yashmi looks forward to strengthening the Youth Advisory Council in the country and has written to the authorities about her vision for a better future.