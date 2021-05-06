STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Cuttack biscuit maker feeds Covid patients in home isolation

For industrialist Avinash Khemka (47), the art of living is all about the art of giving.

Published: 06th May 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Industrialist Avinash Khemka at work.

Industrialist Avinash Khemka at work.

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK:  For industrialist Avinash Khemka (47), the art of living is all about the art of giving. The man, who had come to the rescue of thousands of workers stranded on highways last year during lockdown, is on a mission to feed Covid patients in home isolation this year. 

“It is not about money but empathy - the ability to feel the suffering of others that empowers me to move ahead,” said Khemka, who through his organisation, Amulya Jeevan Foundation Trust,has embarked on the noble mission. Being a highly infectious disease, Covid-19 is different from others as it can render families helpless. One such family of three residing near Town Hall, after testing positive, was left on its own with not even close relatives coming to their aid. 

The family comprising a 40-year-old man, his wife (36) and mother-in-law (65) came across a pamphlet of Khemka’s Amulya Jeevan Foundation Trust on WhatsApp. “We dialled the number given on the pamphlet and requested for three meals. At 1 pm, the bell rang and I found a man standing with the packets and three water bottles. He put the food and bottles on the floor and left,” said the man’s wife. 

A messiah for families in home isolation who cannot cook their own food, Khemka had provided food and drinking water to more than 70,000 migrant workers on NH-16 near Bandalo in Tangi during the first wave. He had also extended a helping hand to over 200 distressed migrant workers stranded due to the lockdown and carried them home in his own vehicles between May 13 and June 21 last year. 

With the pandemic raising its ugly head again, Khemka found that 92 per cent of Covid patients in the city are in home isolation. “Most of them are unable to arrange cooked food for themselves. Hence, I decided to supply packed meals to them,” he said.  A resident of Cuttack, Khemka is the owner of a biscuit company. Apart from himself and his family members, a team comprising his firm’s employees cook the food. The industrialist started his new venture on Wednesday. While 16 meals were supplied to five houses for lunch, as many as 23 dinners were given to nine houses at different locations in the city on day one. 

This apart, Khemka distributes cooked packed meals among around 200 persons in distress including beggars, porters and daily wage labourers at Cuttack Railway Station with the help of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. The cooked meal packets contain rice, four rotis (flat breads), mixed vegetable curry, fried vegetables, two bananas, a sweet and a biscuit packet along with a water bottle. “While the lunch time is 12 pm to 1.30 pm, the dinner time is between 7.30 pm and 8.30pm,” said Khemka while requesting the distressed Covid patients’ families to inform him about the requirement of meals four hours in advance by calling 8280-900-000. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avinash Khemka home isolation Odisha Cuttack coronavirus Covid patients
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp