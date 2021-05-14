Secunderabad gurudwara provides free meals to needy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to the lockdown, when the poor are finding it hard to scrape together a wholesome meal, the Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, has come forward to provide free meals to these deprived sections.

GSS president S Baldev Singh Bagga said that the gurudwara is providing free meals along with fruits to the needy in front of the gurudwara premises. “We realised that there will be migrant, daily-wage workers who may be facing problems in getting food.

So it was decided to prepare food packets and distribute the same to the needy in the afternoon,” he stated.Volunteers will go around Secunderabad Railway Station, and nearby places to distribute packets, Baldev Singh said.