STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Malayali techies shoot CoWin glitches, find easier ways to check vaccine availability

Malayali techies have created multiple platforms that notify users when vaccination slots open up in their respective districts.

Published: 15th May 2021 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When COVID vaccination was opened for people between the 18 and 44 age group, the CoWin website began showing glitches. People complained that the webpage crashed minutes after one logs in, and the slots always showed booked.

Rising to the occasion, Malayali techies have created multiple platforms that notify users when vaccination slots open up in their respective districts. It also helps users avoid frequent sign ins to the CoWin website and OTP authorisation.  

"I saw stories about senior citizens waiting in crowds to get vaccinated. Some were even turned down the jab after reaching the vaccination centres due to a shortage of vaccines. I was looking for slots to get my mother vaccinated too, on the CoWin portal. I started researching a solution, and that effort culminated in a platform that helps the common man check vaccine availability accurately," shares Rajeev K Tomy, a former software engineer.

On Rajeev’s website (https://cowin-tracker.vercel.app), users can enter their district code and the date they intend to get vaccinated on, and it will show you the vaccine availability 

Solution to bad connectivity

The biggest challenge with a digital registration system is its accessibility in remote locations where internet connectivity is poor. The application (https://jijishthomas.github.io/getVacinneAvailability) enables users to search for vaccination slots without having to generate an OTP every time. 

One can choose the state and district and re-enter the webpage every 30 seconds until a vaccine slot becomes available. The user is given an audio alert when a booking opens up. Jijish’s application currently has around 600 real-time users. 

COVID Vaccine Notifier

Sharvin K, who works at H&R Block, Technopark has also come up with a platform called Covid Vaccine Notifier (https://covidvaccinenotifier.akiwu.xyz/) that enables users to check for vaccine slots in their districts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CoWin website COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus fighting covid
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp