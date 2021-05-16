STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In home isolation? All-women group 'Naarisena' is here to help Covid-19 patients

The food, cooked in hygienic conditions and once packaged, is delivered at the patients’ residence by two youths.

Published: 16th May 2021

Food being prepared for Covid-19 patients in home quarantine in Kakinada

Food being prepared for Covid-19 patients in home quarantine in Kakinada. (Photo | Express)

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: A group of four women under the moniker Naarisena has been serving nutritious meals to Covid-19 patients in home quarantine in Kakinada.Naarisena, mooted during the outbreak last year, also helps poor Covid patients, and serves food to 90 people every day in the city.

“Apart from food, we also deliver medicines to Covid-19 patients who are alone or poor. We do not charge them for our services,” one of the members said. Lavanya Samayamantry, Padmaja Gogireddy, Padmaja Koduri, and Bhanu Maddala are assisted by Varsha Pichikala and Anasuya Paningapalli in their initiative.

Lavanya is self-employed, while her husband Rajesh works as a hatcheries feed dealer. Padmaja Koduri is a teacher at Ashram Public School; Padmaja Gogireddy is also a teacher at Aditya High School; Varsha is an assistant professor in JNTU-K; and Bhanu is self-employed.  

Started by Latha Chowdary Botla of Hyderabad a year and a half ago, Naarisena has since spread to different parts of Andhra Pradesh and even Bengaluru. Once they receive orders from Covid-19 patients, they take the help of nutritionist Nirmalamma, also a Naarisena member, before planning the menu. 

​They order food from Subbaiah Hotel, Ramaraopeta and Home Kitchen at Dairy Farm Centre. The food, cooked in hygienic conditions and once packaged, is delivered at the patients’ residence by two youths.

“Those needing food or medicines can contact us on 90308-77955 and 99122-81115,” Lavanya said. “We receive fake calls as well. After accepting the orders, the patient’s contact number is forwarded to two of our colleagues, who deliver nutritious meals to the patient.”

“We start by supplying food for three days per patient. Depending on a patient’s health, we increase it to seven days,” she added.

A Covid-19 positive patient in home quarantine said: “On April 29, my husband tested positive and three days later I too tested positive. How could I have supported myself, my children and my 70-year-old mother-in-law? As we live in a remote area, online food delivery is not possible. In my hour of need, it was Naarisena which came to my help.”

