Cops turn saviours for migrant workers in Karnataka's Gadag district

Many migrants come to the district during the summer months to attend annual fairs and to sell agricultural equipment and other items. 

Published: 17th May 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gadag SP Yatish N distributes groceries to a migrant family

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG:  Gadag Superintedent of Police Yatish N and his staff are lending a helping hand to migrants who are stuck in the district after the imposition of lockdown by giving them grocery and other essential items. His pictures of helping people have gone viral on social media.

Many migrants come to the district during the summer months to attend annual fairs and to sell agricultural equipment and other items. Most migrants were not aware of the recent lockdown and got stranded on the outskirts of Gadag town. 

Yatish and other officials are planning to help all of them. Many organisations and individuals have also come forward to help them.  A family, which received grocery kits, said, “We were not aware of the lockdown this time. We sell agriculture products in villages.

Now, we do not have any work and PDS cards. We were worried about our future as we  lost our source of income. Luckily, we got food kits. Now, our children can at least eat.” ZYatish told The New Indian Express, “The assistance is being carried out with the help of some donors and the department. We are making a list of people who are in need of help. The department will coordinate and ensure that maximum people get the benefits.” 

