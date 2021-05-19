STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala man's autorickshaw turns 'common man's ambulance'  

Premachandran disinfects his vehicle after each trip and sanitises his hands regularly. “So far, I have undertaken over 500 trips to hospitals, taking passengers for Covid tests,” he said.

Published: 19th May 2021 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Premachandran near his autorickshaw (Photo | Express)

By MA Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: Though they are making drastically fewer trips than before due to the spread of Covid, autorickshaw drivers are still reluctant to offer a ride to a passenger exhibiting Covid symptoms, especially when the latter asks them to go to a hospital. Not K Premachandran, though.

The 51-year-old autorickshaw driver from Vellur near Payyannur offers help to such people, despite knowing full well the risks. Thanks to his deeds, his autorickshaw with the number KL-59 K3957 has come to be known in Payyannur and nearby areas as the “common man's ambulance.”

It started when a pregnant woman who returned to Payyannur from the Gulf, got into his autorickshaw in March 2020. For the past 15 months, he has been carrying passengers with Covid symptoms to hospitals in and around Payyannur.

ALSO READ: Desi Tesla coil developed by Kerala-based inventor goes viral

“That woman tested positive,” said Premachandran. “Most of my passengers had tested positive. Both they and I know that this might happen. Many tested negative too. However, I usually don't bother about whether they are positive or negative,” he said.

What made him want to do it? “Many such people who hire an autorickshaw are always poor, common people. They call us as they don't have any other option. However, with Covid cases going up, many autorickshaw drivers stopped giving rides to them. I felt it was not fair,” he said.

He said it doesn't mean every autorickshaw driver is like this. “There are many drivers like me who are willing to take such people to hospitals,” said Premachandran.

“In the early days, autorickshaw drivers kept away from passengers when they say they are going to hospital with Covid symptoms. Nobody could blame them too as everyone was afraid. It was quite common in remote areas like Vellur,” he said.

The drivers feared that they would be vulnerable to the infection if they carry a passenger with Covid symptoms. “It can happen to anybody now. How can we be sure that a passenger has Covid when he or she enters our vehicle?” he asked.

On his part, Premachandran disinfects his vehicle after each trip and sanitises his hands regularly. “So far, I have undertaken over 500 trips to hospitals, taking passengers for Covid tests,” he said, adding that health department officials too have asked him to be careful while undertaking such trips.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Payyannur COVID-19 Coronavirus Fighting Covid
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp