Raipur Mayor arranges treatment for COVID-hit woman, ensures her safe return to Bengal

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Even as the alleged rape of a woman activist from West Bengal on her way to join the farmers’ protest at Tikri border had caused distress to many, another woman from the same state expressed gratitude to authorities in the Chhattisgarh capital.

Usha Rajput, 27, who landed at Raipur railway station, was directed by a woman constable to undergo a COVID-19 test arranged for passengers arriving in the state capital. To her shock, she tested positive.

The staff manning the COVID-19 test centre called up the concerned authorities at the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) seeking a directive after informing them about the woman's positive test.

The RMC Mayor Aijaz Dhebar learnt about the incident and immediately instructed to shift her to the Indoor stadium which has been converted into a Covid Care Centre in Raipur.

“She stayed at the Covid Care Centre for about two weeks and recovered. As she was all alone, it was our moral responsibility to ensure her safe return to her home at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Her railway ticket was arranged and Rs 5000 given as assistance for her journey,” Dhebar stated.

Rajput felt happy for the attention and care she received. “I will remain grateful for all the concerns and support given in an unfamiliar city where I also received proper treatment. With no one accompanying me, I was panic-stricken after being tested positive at the station. The Raipur Mayor has been kind enough to book my ticket and offer financial help. Special thanks to him,” she said before leaving Raipur.