Coimbatore man sells wife’s gold to feed thousands daily

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: All Religious Affinity Movement (ARAM) State president J Mohamed Rafi is feeding the roadside dwellers and the poor by providing them chicken and egg biryani free of cost with the help of his wife’s savings during this ongoing lockdown. This is not the first time he is doing so. It is to be recalled that last year, Rafi fed the migrant workers in Coimbatore by selling his wife's gold jewels worth several lakh.

Speaking to TNIE, Mohamed Rafi said, "We are providing food to 1,000 people who have no jobs, including construction workers and bakery workers, due to the lockdown and those who are living on the pavements in Coimbatore government hospital, townhall, flower market, Kavundampalayam, etc., everyday.”

The food is being prepared at his brother’s shop at Saibaba colony in the city. Sharing about the experience last year, Rafi said, "During the lockdown last year, my wife and daughter came forward to sell their jewels to help the poor. As a result, we were able to provide food to the migrant workers for a total of 62 days based on the directions of local police on the workers' needs.

Moreover, We have also provided grocery items such as rice and sugar for tribal families and Srilankan Tamils. Our aim is to fill the stomach of the poor who cannot afford to buy food. We are happy to do this.”

This year, it is not just Rafi's family who are contributing for the poor, but also his elder and younger brothers and sisters.