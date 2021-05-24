STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Assembly poll defeat did not deter DMK man’s spirit of service

Dr K Varadharajan noticed that a new building that could house 100 beds was not put to use even as Covid cases were rising in the town.

Published: 24th May 2021 02:29 AM

As many as 425 beds will be equipped with oxygen support.

Hospital sources said doctors will be paid Rs 50,000, nurse Rs 25,000 and paramedical staff Rs 10,000 each. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Dr K Varadharajan may have lost the elections, but that did not deter him from helping people. An orthopedic surgeon, Varadharajan is the town secretary of DMK in Pollachi and lost to Pollachi V Jayaraman of AIADMK.

During a recent visit to government headquarters hospital in Pollachi, Varadharajan noticed that a new building that could house 100 beds was not put to use even as Covid cases were rising in the town. Inquiries revealed that the hospital did not have funds to recruit additional doctors and support staff.

“Hundreds of people from Pollachi, Valparai and other areas depend on this hospital, but several posts are vacant. I will take the issue to the notice of Health Minister Ma Subramanian. We held a discussion with the hospital authorities and they informed me that they had to recruit six doctors, 24 nurses and paramedical staff to bring the new building in to use. A sum of Rs 12.90 lakh would be required to pay one month salary for them,” Varadharajan said.

He convinced the hospital administration into recruiting the necessary staff on a temporary basis and donated Rs 10 lakh. Further, he crowd sourced the remaining Rs 2.90 lakh from friends and parties functionaries. Thanks to his efforts, 100 additional beds with oxygen facility are now helping treat Covid patients.

Hospital sources said doctors will be paid Rs 50,000, nurse Rs 25,000 and paramedical staff Rs 10,000 each. Hospital sources said that the additional strength would help them do a better job. Varadharajan has also assured to arrange salaries for the next few months with the help of the Indian Medical Association and philanthropists.

