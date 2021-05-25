STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sandalwood actor Bhuvan Ponnanna distributes food kits to the needy across Kodagu

Through his four-year-old ‘Bhuvanam Foundation’ and initiative ‘Feed Karnataka’, Bhuvan with support from actress Harshika Poonacha handed over 200 food kits to the Municipal Council Commissioner

Published: 25th May 2021 03:56 PM

Food kits were distributed in Madikeri Mann's Compound Ground on Tuesday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: It is not common for an actor to share his mobile number across social media. But Bhuvan Ponnanna, the Sandalwood actor and native of Kodagu, has done just that even as he is working relentlessly to extend a helping hand to the needy during the pandemic.

Through his four-year-old ‘Bhuvanam Foundation’ and initiative ‘Feed Karnataka’, Bhuvan with support from actress Harshika Poonacha on Tuesday handed over 200 food kits to the Madikeri City Municipal Council Commissioner Ramdas. These kits will be handed over to needy families across the city. Further, the home guards, police and a few journalists also received food kits from the foundation.

ALSO READ: Madikeri COVID hospital becomes hub of theft, kin of victims file police complaints

The actor has also taken a unique initiative where food kits and medicines will be home delivered to needy residents across Kodagu. Two vehicles equipped with food kits and medicines will start doing the rounds across Madikeri, Gonikoppal and Virajpet areas from May 26 and the needy can avail food kits from the foundation following verification. The medicines will be supplied with display of prescriptions only. To avail the services, the eligible beneficiaries can contact the helpline number 9945008004.

Also, the initiative helps local farmers by buying vegetables from them and distributing it to the needy along with the food kits. Many donors including doctors have donated to the foundation and the organisation has so far distributed over 2000 food kits to the poor across Karnataka.  

