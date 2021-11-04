Dharwad's 2-km-long Tiranga March enters India Book of Records

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 2-km-long national flag with a width of 3 metre, which was carried through a procession at Kalaghatagi town of Dharwad district, has entered the India Book of Records. The event was held to mark 75 years of Independence on August 15 this year.

Around 10,000 people, especially school and college students from Kalaghatagi town and nearby villages, gathered in the town to take out the procession. Led by former minister and Congress leader Santosh Lad, local residents, Youth Congress members and party workers participated in the event.

The biggest flag in the country was stitched at a textile factory in Bengaluru using 350 kg of cloth. It took about 48 hours for 60 people to complete the stitching, which was a challenge for the textile staff too, said one of the organisers. Santosh Lad told The New Indian Express, “The country was celebrating the 75th year of Independence and we wanted to make the celebration memorable and unique.

That was when we came up with the idea of Tiranga March at Kalaghatagi. With the help of my friends, we managed to get the 2-km-long, 9-ft wide national flag stitched.” He said, “The procession went through National Highway 63, and enthusiastic motorists shot videos of the procession, spreading the message.” Appreciating the effort, the India Book of Records sent a certificate and a medal to Lad recently.