STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Dharwad's 2-km-long Tiranga March enters India Book of Records

A 2-km-long national flag with a width of 3 metre, which was carried through a procession at Kalaghatagi town of Dharwad district, has entered the India Book of Records.

Published: 04th November 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

A 2-km-long Tiranga March being carried out in Kalaghatagi town on August 15

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 2-km-long national flag with a width of 3 metre, which was carried through a procession at Kalaghatagi town of Dharwad district, has entered the India Book of Records. The event was held to mark 75 years of Independence on August 15 this year.

Around 10,000 people, especially school and college students from Kalaghatagi town and nearby villages, gathered in the town to take out the procession. Led by former minister and Congress leader Santosh Lad, local residents, Youth Congress members and party workers participated in the event.

The biggest flag in the country was stitched at a textile factory in Bengaluru using 350 kg of cloth. It took about 48 hours for 60 people to complete the stitching, which was a challenge for the textile staff too, said one of the organisers. Santosh Lad told The New Indian Express, “The country was celebrating the 75th year of Independence and we wanted to make the celebration memorable and unique.

That was when we came up with the idea of Tiranga March at Kalaghatagi. With the help of my friends, we managed to get the 2-km-long, 9-ft wide national flag stitched.” He said, “The procession went through National Highway 63, and enthusiastic motorists shot videos of the procession, spreading the message.” Appreciating the effort, the India Book of Records sent a certificate and a medal to Lad recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiranga March India Book of Records Dharwad
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp