STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Budding female boxers in Lucknow’s Malihabad mango belt pack a punch

The budding female boxers come from humble backgrounds. Their parents have allowed them to pursue their passion, thanks to the inspirations they find in Marry Kom or Lovlina Borgohain.

Published: 05th November 2021 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In the expansive orchards of densely planted mango trees in Malihabad on Lucknow  outskirts, a peculiar sound catches one’s attention. It is the report of punches being rained on the hanging sandbags and covered mango tree trunks.

It’s a bunch of girls in their boxing vests and shorts punching hard. Otherwise known for its Dussehri, the most popular mango variety, the makeshift boxing ‘nursery’ falls in Malihabad.

The budding female boxers come from humble backgrounds. Their parents have allowed them to pursue their passion, thanks to the inspirations they find in Marry Kom or Lovlina Borgohain.

The endeavour has brought out at least 10 district level boxers and one national level under the junior category in recent years.

Apart from taking on the ring for professional achievement, as many as 87 boxers, primarily girls, have learnt to safeguard themselves from assaults.

“The initial intent was to train the girls in boxing so that they could use the skill for self-defence, but it catapulted many into medal winners over the years,” says coach Mohammad Saif Khan.

Impressed with Saif’s intent, the ChildLine unit of Lucknow has joined hands with him and its coordinator Sangeeta Sharma often holds camps in rustic belt to teach teenagers about sexual abuses and ways to raise voice against it.

Saif, once a heavyweight boxer, has played till state level in Uttarakhand. A moving incident around 15 years back forced him to shift focus from mango farming to train girls in self-defence techniques.

He narrates that how a young girl in his neighbourhood was raped and how he found himself helpless in bringing justice to her as her family was reluctant to report the incident fearing social stigma. 

“This made me think how to ‘empower girls’ for self-defence. I then decided to train girls in boxing,” says Saif. One of his students, Kamna Rawat (15), has won two district level gold medals.

Anamika (17) is another boxer who showed the impact of her punches at national level in quarter finals in a championship organized at Nagpur in 2018.

How a Rape incident prompted him 

Saif decided to start teaching boxing to girls after a girl in his neighbourhood was raped and her family didn’t lodge a police complaint, fearing social stigma. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Self Defence Boxing
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp