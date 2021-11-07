Grandmother of ace Irular students helms Tamil Nadu school panel

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

JAYANKONDAM: The appreciable academic performance of two Irular girls paved the way for their grandmother to head the School Management Committee (SMC) of a government middle school at Aanandakudi village in Cuddalore district.

Selvi, a 50-year-old woman, was entrusted with the responsibility after her grandchildren – Meenakshi (18) and Kamatchi (17) – cracked the exam under National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Scheme to avail Rs 12,000 per annum.

Belonging to the SC (Arunthathiyar) community, Selvi was widowed at the age of 21. Despite being deprived of education herself, she sent all her children to school. Her elder daughter Santhi married one Velmurugan of ST (Irular) community and the couple have three children – Vetrivel (20), Meenakshi and Kamatchi. Vetrivel is a third year BE (EEE) student at the Government College of Technology (GCT) in Coimbatore.

While Meenakshi is pursuing second year Diploma in Computer Science and wants to study UG course in Computer Science, Kamatchi is in 12th standard and aims at clearing NEET. Acknowledging Selvi’s role in the education of her grandchildren, school headmaster A Senguttuvan and other teachers appointed her as the head of the School Management Committee, comprising 20 members.

“We chose Selvi as the head of the SMC as her grandchildren made the school proud by clearing the NMMS exam. After becoming the SMC chairperson, her contribution towards the school’s growth is impressive,” he said.

In the last five years of Selvi leading the SMC, the school saw a significant development in its infrastructure. An old building of the school that posed threat to the students was demolished and a new building constructed. The 50-year-old ensured the funds allotted for the building construction was spent properly.

“My grandchildren taught me to write my name a few years ago. Since then I have been signing instead of using fingerprints,” said a proud Selvi, adding that she was excited for the opportunity to hoist flags before the students, teachers, and villagers.

“All these were possible because of my grandchildren,” she said enthusiastically. During a conversation with TNIE, Selvi also shared her plans to build a compound wall for the school. “We need three important things to be done for the school’s development. A compound wall, a new bore-well, and repaired toilets,” she noted.

Nonetheless, the family still seems to struggle in the web of poverty. Selvi’s daughter Santhi said, “We can’t even afford the children’s basic needs and education. We live in a hut, where it is difficult to even cook during the rains. We would be grateful if our children get some help until one of them get a job.” Santhi also stated that it was a long struggle for them to get the community certificates. “I even fell at the feet of some officers for the certificates of her children,” she claims.