STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This specially-abled TN artist lets her brushes talk

A double degree holder, this disabled artist chose not to be treated differently in society

Published: 07th November 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kaveri, the disabled 26-year-old painter, covers walls of the new Palayamkottai Bus Stand in Tirunelveli with colours as part of the Smart Cities Mission Project | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  In an epoch where people are drawn towards spatial installations rather than flat canvasses, colours still seem to rule the roost. Is it not natural for us to be drawn towards colours and patterns out in the open? If you’re walking past the Palayamkottai Bus Stand, you are going to want to stop and click a photograph of its walls.

S Kaveri, a 26-year-old artist from Tiruvallur district, has let her imaginations run wild on the six walls at the bus stand that served as her canvas. The project is yet to be unveiled by the corporation. Tasks like painting, cycling, and swimming might seem trivial to some, but for Kaveri, they helped her express herself and gain confidence after a mishap when she was in Class 9 resulted in her undergoing multiple surgeries and losing an arm.

“The first skill I learned after that was cycling, which earned me confidence, and later, I learned swimming without any guidance, by jumping into a well,” said the artist. In 2013, after she completed her Bachelors in English Literature and teacher training, she gained laurels and recognition for her art through a ‘kolam’ competition. Now, Kaveri specialises in wall painting and colour-sensing and holds a degree in Fine Arts from the Government Fine Arts College, Chennai.

Kaveri got into the college again for another Bachelors degree, when she was 23, without quota. “My mother and two brothers have been my major support after my father’s demise five years ago. I learned to paint with one hand from painters, and modified the techniques according to my physique. My friends also helped me learn and guided me to understand art better,” she said.

Kavin Art Gallery’s founder, Ananda Perumal, who invited her to paint, said such opportunities for artists are on the rise, and youngsters should be encouraged to gain recognition through such projects. The Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner, Vishnu Chandran, has given Kaveri an opportunity to express her art through a government building, he added.

“While losing my left arm was a big blow to my routine, I took everything as a challenge and chose not to be treated differently. I wanted to shine for my abilities,” said Kaveri, whose only limit is the sky.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvallur Tamil Nadu specially-abled
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp