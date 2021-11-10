STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

From doctor to cop: Police academy topper Dr Darpan Ahluwalia on a mission to serve the public

"Moving from working as a doctor to becoming an IPS officer is not a change of path or career, but I would say it's an extension of what I have been doing in the past," she says

Published: 10th November 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Darpan Ahluwalia (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, a doctor from Punjab and the overall topper of the 73rd batch of the IPS, had started serving the public even before completing her medical degree. 

She started an NGO to spread awareness on breast cancer among women. Later, in 2017, when she completed her MBBS from Government Medical College, Patiala, she extended her services to more women by organising breast cancer screening camps through the NGO Pink Link Campaign.

"Moving from working as a doctor to becoming an IPS officer is not a change of path or career, but I would say it's an extension of what I have been doing in the past. With this new role, I will be more approachable to people, particularly women, as people look to the police as the first resort in any crisis or emergency,” says Dr Ahluwalia. 

ALSO READ: Ajit Doval to review Dikshant Parade of IPS officer trainees at National Police Academy

The 27-year-old takes her inspiration from her grandfather Narinder Singh, who had served in the Punjab police and retired as district attorney and chief law instructor. “It was through him that I got my first exposure to the police. Though he retired a long time ago, I heard a lot from him about how the police can impact society and I decided to become a police officer," she said.

Her short stint at a government tertiary health care centre before cracking the civil services also helped her a lot in realising her goal to become a police officer.

During the training, her experience of interacting with trafficking survivors had moved her a lot. Listening to their stories of fighting and coming out of it helped her understand the importance of the police service, said Dr Ahluwalia who cleared the UPSC exam in her second attempt. 

She has also won the Martyr KS Vyas Trophy for Internal Security and Public Order and Fieldcraft and Tactics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Darpan Ahluwalia IPS
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp