STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Indian Navy chief-designate R Harikumar is teetotaler, reveals mother

When her son expressed his desire to join the defence forces, B Vijayalekshmi thought it was natural as many in their family had already been part of the service.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When her son expressed his desire to join the defence forces, B Vijayalekshmi thought it was natural as many in their family had already been part of the service. Yet, she was a bit reluctant as she feared he would end up drinking too much liquor.

B Vijayalekshmi

But the young boy promised he would not drink at all. It is a word Vice-Admiral R Harikumar has kept ever since. As her son gets ready to take charge as Indian Navy chief on November 30, Vijayalekshmi says she is proud that he is a teetotaler though his colleagues are amused as it is something rare in the armed forces.

“Harikumar has always been a keen observer and I had thought that he would pursue a career in the medical field. But he decided to join defence forces. Since many members of the family were in the forces, it was natural for him to join the National Defence Academy. I was apprehensive as I was under the impression those days that a majority of them would end up drinking a lot. Seeing my dilemma, my son gave me a word that he would remain a teetotaler. He has stayed that way,” said Vijayalekshmi.

At Madhurima, her house in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayalekshmi is busy attending to the phone calls and visitors who turn up to congratulate Harikumar. 

Mom may fly to Delhi for function

A l aw graduate, she is also keen to attend the ceremony in which her son takes charge as Navy chief, though she is a tad worried about the cold Delhi weather. But Harikumar wants her to be present at the
function and has sent his wife Kala Nair to take her to the capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Harikumar Indian Navy Indian Navy chief teetotaler
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp