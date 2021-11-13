STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Mentally ill man reunites with kin in Odisha after two decades

Sibaram Nayak, a 39-year-old mentally-challenged man, went missing from his home in Dharakote in 2000 and was untraceable despite all efforts by family.

Published: 13th November 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sibaram Nayak (front left) with villagers in Dharakote.

Sibaram Nayak (front left) with villagers in Dharakote. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: It was an emotional evening for the people of Saradhapur village in Dharakote block of Ganjam on Friday as they witnessed the reunion of a mentally-ill man with his family after more than two decades since he went missing. 

Sibaram Nayak, a 39-year-old mentally-challenged man, went missing from his home in Dharakote in 2000 and was untraceable despite all efforts by family. While he was presumed dead by family, an NGO in Jodhpur named Apna Ghar rescued him.

As Sibaram was unable to recall any of his personal details, he was accommodated at the facility till social workers of Shraddha, a rehabilitation centre of Maharashtra, chanced upon him before the pandemic. They brought Sibaram to Mumbai where he was treated for around six months after which he was finally able to remember his home address. His wife Maya was contacted and Sibaram was brought to his village on Friday.

Similarly, three others including Jhumuki Rana of Gobindapur village under Purusottampur block, Ganesh Das of Kabisuryanagar and Tunguru Behera of Putu village under Aska block were reunited with their families on the day. Sunil Das, a member of Shraddha accompanied all of them till they reached their homes. 

“There are many such people who wander away from their homes and get reunited with their families after being rescued by Shraddha,” added Das.  Shraddha established its rehabilitation centres in Mumbai and Raigad, Maharashtra in the year 1991 and has since rescued, treated and united over 7,000 mentally-ill persons across the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saradhapur village
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp