Mentally ill man reunites with kin in Odisha after two decades

BERHAMPUR: It was an emotional evening for the people of Saradhapur village in Dharakote block of Ganjam on Friday as they witnessed the reunion of a mentally-ill man with his family after more than two decades since he went missing.

Sibaram Nayak, a 39-year-old mentally-challenged man, went missing from his home in Dharakote in 2000 and was untraceable despite all efforts by family. While he was presumed dead by family, an NGO in Jodhpur named Apna Ghar rescued him.

As Sibaram was unable to recall any of his personal details, he was accommodated at the facility till social workers of Shraddha, a rehabilitation centre of Maharashtra, chanced upon him before the pandemic. They brought Sibaram to Mumbai where he was treated for around six months after which he was finally able to remember his home address. His wife Maya was contacted and Sibaram was brought to his village on Friday.

Similarly, three others including Jhumuki Rana of Gobindapur village under Purusottampur block, Ganesh Das of Kabisuryanagar and Tunguru Behera of Putu village under Aska block were reunited with their families on the day. Sunil Das, a member of Shraddha accompanied all of them till they reached their homes.

“There are many such people who wander away from their homes and get reunited with their families after being rescued by Shraddha,” added Das. Shraddha established its rehabilitation centres in Mumbai and Raigad, Maharashtra in the year 1991 and has since rescued, treated and united over 7,000 mentally-ill persons across the country.