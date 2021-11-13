STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

In Covid times, home delivery of books, chatbots tap new readers in Bengaluru

From virtual real-time view of books to chatbot engagements, libraries are offering bibliophiles a library-like experience at home

Published: 13th November 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Shaurya and Riya Chhapolia reading a book | ashishkrishna HP

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Pooja Agarwal, an entrepreneur, and mother of Shaurya (10) and Riya Chhapolia (4), borrowing books through online requests and digital catalogues seems to be more convenient these days. Thanks to the current health crisis, reading is taking a new shape in Bengaluru with old-time libraries opting for new-age technology, including virtual real-time views and chatbot features. All of this is creating a library-like experience at home.

Some book rental companies now believe that delivering books to the doorstep and offering digital services to readers is the safest option.

“My kids now eagerly wait every weekend for the books to be delivered home. I usually pick up four fictional books and read them aloud to them. Raising requests online for borrowing books is serving its purpose considering that the health crisis is here to stay for sometime,” says Agarwal.

Agrees Priya Balasubramanian. “Instead of walking through the library and checking out each rack, online catalogues make it easy to filter out our choices based on age groups and genres, at one click. Tapping into the digital world has given us readers a wider scope to analyse and understand books.”

Just Books, a Bengaluru-based book rental company, has introduced virtual walk-throughs across their stores in the city. According to Suresh Narasimhan, chairman of the company, there has been an 80 per cent increase in doorstep delivery of books compared to 2018 and 2019 which stood at only 20 per cent.

“We have introduced a virtual real-time view of our branches. Readers can access real-time information on the availability of books at different stores. Our members are now using this a lot more and normally borrow books once every 10 days,” says Narasimhan.

Those missing out on the reading experience at libraries are turning to those which host online book events to keep readers engaged. For example, My Hangout, a library based in Bellandur, conducts online reading sessions with authors and encourages people to write blogs on must-read books. According to Aanchal Agarwal, founder of the library, there are at least two online book events to keep members in line with what’s happening in the book scene.

“Recently we had an online book event with Bulbul Sharma who writes stories for children. We saw many kids logging onto video conferencing platforms for the session. Moreover, we are now encouraging members to write book reviews through blogs. It helps in cultivating reading habits among other members,” says Agarwal, who adds that books related to parenting, self-help and food are seeing a demand these days.

Anitha Annamalai, founder of Nool Library, near Old Airport Road, has a dedicated online team working on chatbots to address queries related to books.

“Although the chatbot feature existed earlier, we are now seeing more engagement with readers after the pandemic. We aim to offer personalised book recommendations to our readers and introduce them to new sets of books and help them create a virtual bookshelf of their own,” says Annamalai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp