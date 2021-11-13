This Kerala youth is walking with a message to protect forests

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 23-year-old Sarath Edappal is on a walk to understand about his land. Having walked more than 950 kilometres, he is inching towards his goal of reaching Kanyakumari. But his walk has one more purpose. All throughout his journey, Sarath has also been planting saplings.

The journey kicked off from Bekal Fort in Kasaragod on September 25. Sarath covered an average of 30 kilometres per day, traversing through all 14 districts, on his journey to Kanyakumari. The walk is an attempt to explore the land, its myriad cultures and ways and also to spread awareness on the need to protect forests.

A native of Edappal, Malappuram, Sarath says that considering the climate change the state has been a witness to, everyone should make an effort to protect our resources. Planting trees is one method. By now, over 40 saplings have been planted by Sarath. According to him, walking is the best way to travel. “Travelling by foot is the best way to explore a place. It is good for health and is a sustainable mode of travel,” he says.

“I wanted to do something to protect the environment. At first, I thought of dispersing seeds on the way. Later realised its challenges and thought of planting saplings instead,” he says. The saplings were planted in schools, homes, offices and places where there would be people to take care of them.

While he was in the city, two saplings were planted in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill. All through his journey, interactions also delved into the need to protest forests. His solo walk has made him meet a lot of people and understand their ways. “I have understood that you can be happy even with limited means. I have seen people on the road who have very limited means but they are the happiest with what they have,” says Sarath.

According to him, if one has passion, anything can be achieved. “There were a lot of naysayers when I said I will be travelling on foot. But my friends and family supported me. If you keep doubting, you can never achieve anything,” he says. About his next trip, Sarath replies that he intends to go cycling and that too - to Kashmir.