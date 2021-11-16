Attacked by dogs, peahen gets wings back

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A one-and-half-year-old peahen underwent a rare surgery, and was under treatment for four months, after it endured a near-fatal stray dog attack. Veterinarians performed intramedullary pinning on the bird. This includes a pin being inserted to help the peahen with calcification, similar to a metal plate or rod being implanted into a human to treat bones.

Alert citizens had rescued the injured peahen from a pack of stray dogs in Peenya three months ago. It was shifted to the People for Animals shelter where veterinarians found crepitation on the left wing, near the ulna. An x-ray was done and transverse diaphyseal fracture of ulna was found.

Dr Nawaz Shariff, veterinarian at PFA said it was a complex surgery. After the calcification process had started in the bones, the pin was removed and the healing was monitored. Physiotherapy was also done, and once, the bird was healthy, it was released into its habitat.