STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Attacked by dogs, peahen gets wings back

A one-and-half-year-old peahen underwent a rare surgery, and was under treatment for four months, after it endured a near-fatal stray dog attack.

Published: 16th November 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Veterinarians performed intramedullary pinning on the bird.

Veterinarians performed intramedullary pinning on the bird.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A one-and-half-year-old peahen underwent a rare surgery, and was under treatment for four months, after it endured a near-fatal stray dog attack. Veterinarians performed intramedullary pinning on the bird. This includes a pin being inserted to help the peahen with calcification, similar to a metal plate or rod being implanted into a human to treat bones.

Alert citizens had rescued the injured peahen from a pack of stray dogs in Peenya three months ago. It was shifted to the People for Animals shelter where veterinarians found crepitation on the left wing, near the ulna. An x-ray was done and transverse diaphyseal fracture of ulna was found.

Dr Nawaz Shariff, veterinarian at PFA said it was a complex surgery.  After the calcification process had started in the bones, the pin was removed and the healing was monitored. Physiotherapy was also done, and once, the bird was healthy, it was released into its habitat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp