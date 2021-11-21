STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Former women Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli turn entrepreneurs, launch floor cleaner

According to the Gadchiroli Police, 11 former Maoists, including ten female and one male, were trained in manufacturing phenyl and they have started their own business now.

Published: 21st November 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Surrendered women Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district have turned entrepreneurs by launching a floor cleaner phenyl thanks to the welfare initiatives of the local police.

According to the Gadchiroli Police, 11 former Maoists, including ten female and one male, were trained in manufacturing phenyl and they have started their own business now.

This phenyl is sold under the brand name 'clean 101'.

A Self Help Group (SHG) called 'Navjeevan Utpadak Sangh' was started for surrendered women Naxals on the initiative taken by Gadchiroli superintendent of police Ankit Goyal.

The police said the 'clean 101' phenyl is of very good quality and priced much below the market rates for other brands.

Gadchiroli police department will help this SHG to market their product.

Besides, the SHG has received orders from various government and non-government departments, police said.

Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth in Maharashtra's Akola has ordered 200 litres of 'clean 101' phenyl from the SHG, officials said.

"The surrendered Naxal women were organised into a Self Help Group and trained at the MGIRI in Wardha. Their first product 'CLEAN 101' floor cleaner was launched recently. We will do their hand-holding for the first few months. The initial sale orders are encouraging," Goyal told PTI.

He said 41 farmers from remote, Naxal-affected villages of Ettapalli, Hedri and Dhanora tehsils are sent for a free tour of agricultural universities and innovation centres across Maharashtra from November 19 to 28 under a special initiative aimed at boosting their income.

On November 13, 26 ultras, including senior cadre Milind Teltumbde, were killed in the Gadchiroli district in an encounter with C-60 commandos of police.

The toll rose to 27 after the body of one more ultra was found at the spot in a forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Naxals Gadchiroli Gadchiroli Entrepreneurs Maharashtra Entrepreneurs
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp