Tribal girl from Kerala set to conquer the ramp

The 17-year-old, who is a Plus Two student at the Government Moyan Model Girls HSS in Palakkad, is upbeat about the attention she has been receiving from across Kerala.

Published: 21st November 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Anuprasobhini at the Miss Kerala pageant in Thrissur.

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Anuprasobhini is on cloud nine. Belonging to an adivasi community settled in Choriyanoor of Kottathara at Attappadi, she has become the first tribal person in the state to reject social barriers and make her way to the final round of the Miss Kerala Fitness and Fashion 2021 pageant.

“Around 500 girls from India and abroad had registered for the Miss Kerala contest, which is being organised by a Thrissur-based organisation. While applying, I had sent some of my Instagram reels to the organisers.

They evaluated me based on my performances and called me for an audition. Some other girls from tribal communities had also attended the audition. The grooming sessions there helped me a lot and I succeeded in entering the final round as one of the 33 shortlisted contestants,” says an elated Anu, who stays in a tribal hostel in Palakkad.

Even before she made the decision to conquer the ramp, Anu was a familiar face among Malayali YouTube audience. Through her channel ‘Attappadykaari’, the teenager has put out a series of videos featuring picturesque Attappadi and its native folks. In fact, her YouTube experience had provided her with the confidence to walk further into the public domain, she says.

