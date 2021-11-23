Seven-year-old Kerala boy enters India Book of Records for identifying 120 MNC logos under 4 minutes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seven-year-old Noel Alexander from Kochi has entered the India Book of Records for recalling the countries of origin of 120 multinational companies in three minutes and 40 seconds just by looking at their official logos. He also holds an Asia Book of Records title for the same achievement. The Class I student is also keen on monitoring the shares and market values of these companies.

Noel, who understands stock exchange and mutual funds, may seem unbelievable. But he has always displayed special interest in these subjects. “He comes across business terminologies when I discuss them with my clients,” said Sibu Alexander, Noel’s father. “He would pick up the names of MNCs and ask for more details on them. When he was six years old, we noticed he has special talent there,”he said. Sibu and Sheena, Noel’s parents, support his learning about various companies and famous personalities, and how they influence society and the economy.

“We encourage him and assist him in various extracurricular activities. As part of that, we thought of applying for a place in the India Book of Records and are happy that he has bagged it,” said Sheena.

Noel’s interest in learning about trading and stock markets has served to keep his parents on their toes.

“Because of his doubts, we make sure that we do proper research. There have been instances where he would remind me about stop-loss (an advance order to sell an asset when it reaches a particular price point),” Sibu quipped.

Noel also knows about crypto currency and trade, mutual funds and the stock exchange. Now, he is focused on learning more about Nifty and the Sensex. Apart from learning these grown-up things, he is fond of singing and watching cricket, his favourite sport.