HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A poor SC student, who could not deposit his fees at IIT-BHU after clearing it through JEE-Advanced, found a messiah in Justice DK Singh of Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court. The judge volunteered to contribute Rs 15,000 for her admission to the prestigious institution.

The bench of Justice DK Singh, on Monday, issued directives to the Joint Seat Allocation Authority and IIT-BHU to admit the student in mathematics and computing (five years, bachelor and master of technology, dual degree course). The bench also directed the IIT-BHU authorities to create an extra seat for the SC student if there was no seat vacant.

The bench also directed the students to report at BHU within three days along with the necessary documents for admission. The order was passed by the bench while hearing a petition moved by Sanskriti Ranjan, the student, in person. She had pleaded for some time from Joint Seat Allocation Authority and IIT (BHU) to deposit Rs 15,000 fees. It was mentioned in the plea that the student belonged to the Scheduled Caste category.

Sanskriti had secured 95.6% marks in high school and 94% in Class XII. She had mentioned in her petition that she appeared in the JEE for selection in IITs. She was successful in clearing the exam. She secured 92.77% marks in JEE mains examination and secured her rank at 2062 as an SC category candidate.

Thereafter, the petitioner had applied for JEE advanced on September 16, 2021, and cleared it on October 15, 2021, with 1,469 ranks in the SC category. “The petitioner was allotted a seat at IIT-BHU for mathematics and computing in the counselling. However, she could not arrange Rs 15,000 fees to be paid before the scheduled date," stated the petition.

Considering it to be a peculiar situation, the judge himself volunteered to hand over Rs 15,000 to the student after the court hour and ensured in his order that she is given admission to the IIT (BHU) within the next three days.