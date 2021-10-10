Andhra student's project to turn waste into eco-friendly products to get President's award

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A first-year intermediate student’s idea to convert wastes like chicken feathers and fish scales into eco-friendly products has received recognition at the national level. Matla Yashaswi of Krishna district will soon receive INSPIRE Award from President Ram Nath Kovind for her innovative project. Her project has also been nominated for international competitions.

A total of 581 projects from across the country were selected for the award. However, due to the pandemic, the selections were held virtually between October 4 to 8. Explaining the details of her project ‘Secrets of Scaly Plumage’, Yashaswi told The New Indian Express that the project was prepared while she was pursuing Class 10. The disposal of feathers and fish scales in the environment causes land pollution, water pollution and air pollution.

“Feathers contain up to 90 per cent keratin and scales contain collagen, calcium carbonate and hydroxyapatite. Thus, we can develop lightweight buildings, which have more strength but are less in weight when compared to normal construction material,” she said.

When these feathers are placed on factory chimneys in a shape of a disc they can help in reducing pollution. In addition, chicken feathers, fish scales, water, and glycerin combine to form bioplastics. It is easily absorbed into the soil and can also be used as a fertilizer.

“Fish gel is formed by heating fish scales with water. Applying it to iron rods prevents corrosion. Fish scales are useful in cartilage treatment for knee pain. It contains a substance called collagen which can be used to relieve pain. This gel can be used in combination with paint to prevent it from getting wet and flaky on the walls,” Yashaswi said. She examined the samples in Anoor Laboratories at Gannavaram.

She thanked her guide and science teacher Hemant Kumar and principal Ramabharati for their support. “My parents Sri Lakshmi and Devaramaraju inspired me to do research since my childhood days,” Yashaswi said.