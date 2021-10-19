TN sanitation worker finds 100-gram gold coin in waste, returns it to owner

By Online Desk

In an act of kindness and honesty, a worker in the garbage disposal department in Tiruvottiyur, returned a 100-gram gold coin worth Rs 7.5 lakh to its owner after she found it lying in the garbage.

The owner of the coin Ganesh Raman of Annamalai Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, who works at a courier company, had bought the gold coin and kept it covered in a pink jewellery-wrapping paper under the bed. He asked his wife when he found it missing. She told him that she dumped the gold coin in the garbage bin along with other waste by mistake.

Raman filed a complaint with police, who searched for CCTVs to find who was clearing garbage in the area that day. To their surprise, the cops came to know that Mary, the conservancy worker had already returned the coin to the authorities through her manager.

While sorting out the garbage, Mary had heard a cling noise and presumed it to be some metal. She opened the wrapper to find the gold coin. Without any second thought, Mary immediately informed her supervisor Senthamizhan and he handed over the coin to Sathangadu police station.

After inquiries, the coin was handed over to Ganesh Raman and the conservancy worker was appreciated for her honesty.