STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

TN sanitation worker finds 100-gram gold coin in waste, returns it to owner

After inquiries, the coin was handed over to the owner, and the sanitation worker was appreciated for her honesty.

Published: 19th October 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

The sanitation worker returned the gold coin soon after finding it in the garbage.

By Online Desk

In an act of kindness and honesty, a worker in the garbage disposal department in Tiruvottiyur, returned a 100-gram gold coin worth Rs 7.5 lakh to its owner after she found it lying in the garbage.

The owner of the coin Ganesh Raman of Annamalai Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, who works at a courier company, had bought the gold coin and kept it covered in a pink jewellery-wrapping paper under the bed. He asked his wife when he found it missing. She told him that she dumped the gold coin in the garbage bin along with other waste by mistake.

Raman filed a complaint with police, who searched for CCTVs to find who was clearing garbage in the area that day. To their surprise, the cops came to know that Mary, the conservancy worker had already returned the coin to the authorities through her manager.

While sorting out the garbage, Mary had heard a cling noise and presumed it to be some metal. She opened the wrapper to find the gold coin. Without any second thought, Mary immediately informed her supervisor Senthamizhan and he handed over the coin to Sathangadu police station. 

After inquiries, the coin was handed over to Ganesh Raman and the conservancy worker was appreciated for her honesty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sanitation worker missing gold coin honesty Chennai police
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp