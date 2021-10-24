Giving back to native roots: Mumbai man, daughters conduct educational classes for Konkan labourers' kids

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MAHARASHTRA: Vishnu Teli works in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai, but his heart is in his native place Kudal Mangaon in the Konkan region — over 100 km from Mumbai. Teli fervently wants children of the region to be educated and work at the best places in the world.

So whenever Teli and his three daughters find time on the weekends or long holidays, they head to their native place. But not for a leisure trip. Instead, they conduct classes to teach children of labourers in the Konkan region.

Teli says the Konkan gave a large number of labourers to the once flourishing textiles mills of Mumbai. “They were mostly (blue-collar) workers; hardly anyone held senior positions in textile mills.” His own father worked in a textile mill. During the labour protest, his mill shut shop. “He became jobless, forcing us to leave Mumbai and return to our native place. Those were tough days, and I do not want to see anyone go through such a situation,” he said.

Vaishali Teli teaches a class in her village,

Kudal Mangaon in the Konkan region

In time, the mills gave way to service sectors such as finance, insurance, banking and IT. “I wish to see our children at high posts or work as entrepreneurs, who can generate jobs in Mumbai and the cities around,” says Teli, who was very happy when he and his children decided to do something for the children of mill workers.

“Our focus is on teaching English, Math and holding competitive service exams classes. Over the years, we have observed that our children are bright in studies, but weak in English and Math due to their family backgrounds. During these vacations, we teach these subjects for free,” says Teli.

In over two decades, Teli and his associates have arranged books, notebooks and other school paraphernalia for their students. “In the beginning, I was alone. Then my children joined me, and now many retired teachers have extended their help to conduct classes. In our absence, they take the classes,” says Teli, and goes to express his gratitude for the grace and blessings of saint Tembe Swami, who hails from his hometown.

Vaishnavi, Vishnu’s elder daughter, is now preparing for civic services in Pune after completing her BTech in Mumbai. “I was very weak in Math, but got a lot of help from others in my school and college years. I developed empathy for those who found themselves in a similar situation. Teaching is my hobby. Whenever I get time, I go to my native place and teach,” she says.

Years back, the family faced problems in getting the students to attend the classes. “Agriculture is the mainstay of rural life. After long hours of working out in their fields, the children found little time for our free classes. But we convinced their parents about the importance of education, which led to better enrolment,” she said. Vaishnavi says students in rural areas have high potential, but they do not get enough opportunities and the right platform. “While teaching, we inform students about various career options after completing their education. We make Math and Science easy to understand so that students can pick these up soon. Education is the only way that can change the lives of the rural poor,” she says.

