Kerala youth with speech impediment sings 10 folk songs at stretch, enters India Book of Records

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Vishnu KR was three years old when he said his first words. The Thrissur-native had impeded speech since birth, but he has never let himself get overwhelmed by it. Surpassing all odds, the 25-year-old recently fetched a place in the India Book of Records by singing 10 folk songs at a stretch for 20 minutes and 13 seconds.

Folk music has been an integral part of his family for generations. “My interest towards ‘naadan paatu’ came from my grandfather who used to make folk instruments that accompany folk music performance. Coming across music made by other regional troops over the years piqued my interest,” says Vishnu.

The youngster’s inclination towards folk songs isn’t just a mere fascination. He has penned five folk songs and poured his thoughts out vividly through 30 poems as well. Till he was 20, Vishnu lacked clarity of speech. After undergoing homoeopathy treatment, he claims to have gotten better at it over the last five years.

“I was unable to utter some words clearly in my childhood, I couldn’t even say my name properly when I was in lower classes. With practice and treatment, I have begun to improve,” he says.

Despite his speech impediment, Vishnu wanted to get his name on the India Book of Records. “When I recorded myself singing various folk songs, I got the idea of making them into videos. Due to health issues and shortness of breath, I had to reshoot them several times. After practising Yoga, and certain breathing exercises, I prepped myself for the records, due to which I could sing 10 songs in a single take,” explains Vishnu. He has sung vaimozhi and varamozhi folk songs. Out of the ten, six were vaimozhi tune ts.

This is not Vishnu’s only effort at breaking stereotypes. The youngster will be known as RJ Ram shortly. His deep knowledge of folk songs and culture fetched him the opportunity to be a radio jockey at a Dubai based online FM.