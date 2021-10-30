Jharkhand man on de-addiction mission on a bicycle

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Latif Ansari, 45, at Kathuan village in Jharkhand’s Godda district, has been running a campaign against alcoholism alone on his bicycle for the last eight years.

A para-teacher by profession, he not only helps people to give up drinking, but also honours them to encourage others.

Ansari has often faced the wrath of the people, but is determined to continue with his mission until everybody in his district quits drinking.

Ansari does it all alone peddling his bicycle with slogans written on a board.

On March 15, 2018, he paddled about 300 km to reach the state capital Ranchi where he met the then Governor Droupadi Murmu.

Ansari says he was inspired to launch the campaign – Nasha Mukti Jagrukta Abhiyaan — back in 2012, after he saw many families, especially in rural areas, suffer badly due to the drinking habit.

Ansari believes that drinking is a personal matter; one cannot be forced to give it up.

“But some of the incidents shook me up. I got some pamphlets published with de-addiction slogans written on them and distributed them among the people of my village. I observed that people were taking interest in reading the pamphlets. This gave me more strength to move forward with my mission,” Ansari said.

Ansari says it gives him immense satisfaction when he looks at families living happily after their lone breadwinners overcome the drinking habit.

Recently, Ansari in association with the district administration felicitated over two dozen people who gave up drinking and now lead a happy and dignified life with their families.