Raipur Police launches drive to make city 'beggar free'

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In an aim to free the Chhattisgarh capital free of beggars, the Raipur Police have chalked out an action plan joining hands with the social welfare, women & child development (WCD) department along with a couple of voluntary organisations to kick start a drive on tracking down those who beg purportedly for a living.

On the first day, as many as 21 beggars, including the minors, were rounded up from different locations of the city and shifted to the government building temporarily earmarked for beggars as ‘Bhikshuk Grih' by the Raipur Municipal Corporation.

“We are trying to make it a continuous process to end such practice cited as a social crime. First, we are identifying the beggars, the spots they are located, and pick them up. The next move is counselling them. If they have relatives who are willing to take them back it would be better. Otherwise, we are also planning to come up with some training programme to rehabilitate them with a source of livelihood," said Ajay Yadav, Raipur senior SP.

The Raipur Police will also find out the reasons behind the begging — whether done for survival or other compulsions --it's habitual or any racket operating.

The move will also put a check of risk of spreading coronavirus and any criminal act on child trafficking practice, the SSP said.

The government will make efforts to know the native places of the beggars and arrange for their return after counselling them and their relatives, he said.

The police believe that not just the minors but many from other states are engaged as beggars in Raipur city.