Karnataka physical education teacher helps poor kids, COVID orphans

Arpitha I By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: As the pandemic made education inaccessible for many students in rural areas, Anitha Mary, a physical education teacher at Government Higher Primary School in Hunasekatte, stepped in to help children. Having seen her sister die of hunger and due to lack of treatment, she had decided to work for the welfare of underprivileged students.

"During the Vidyagama scheme, the school would provide notes that were more than 25-30 pages. Many students found it difficult to pay for a photocopy of the notes," the 57-year-old teacher said.

However, after much struggle, she found Arpith Pereira from Israel, who donated a photocopy-cum-printer machine for the students. "It was challenging to explain the importance of education and learning to parents. However, three to five students have started coming to the school to collect notes," she said.

She came across a Whatsapp message of Nirmalananda Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt stating they can provide free education to children who lost their parents to COVID-19. She identified four children from the district and sent them to avail free education.

She identified students who were affected by the pandemic and those who lost their parents due to COVID. Mary distributed ration kits to such families for one month by spending her own money and donations from other teachers. A private jewellery enterprise also came forward and donated 100 more ration kits for these families.