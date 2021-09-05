Public health specialist in Bhubaneswar simplifies ambulance booking

Sudarsan Maharana By

BHUBANESWAR: Booking an ambulance in Bhubaneswar is now just a click away. A city-based entrepreneur Dipti Sundar Mohanty and his five team members have come up with an application ‘Mo Ambulance’ to streamline the service and make booking an easy task.

The android-based app, developed by Dipti’s team, is loaded with features such as app-based booking to the destination, online tracking, pre-booking fare estimates as well as alerts to destination hospitals, registered doctors and family members.

Recognised by the Startup Odisha and Startup India and incubated under Atal Incubation Center at CV Raman College of Engineering, the patent-pending innovation uses IoT based tele-consultancy during shifting of the patients to hospital in the ‘Golden Hour’ - the first 60 minutes following any injury or trauma within which a chronic patient requires critical care.

Dipti, a public health specialist, said he decided to introduce this app after realising the harrowing experience people had to undergo to avail ambulance service for critical Covid and non-Covid patients after outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

“Ambulance service continues to remain one of the most neglected and unorganised health services where exorbitantly charges to transport a patient to hospital is a major concern,” Dipti said and added that their start up is intended at addressing this issue while working as a health service aggregator complying to the rates as prescribed by the government from time to time.

To make the service affordable for the citizens, ‘Mo Ambulance’ offers choices of advanced life support ambulance, basic life support ambulance, taxi as well as auto-rickshaw to book as per the need of the patient.

“We also have plans to add bike ambulances especially for sample collection and delivery to make it more cost effective for the users,” Dipti said.

The application launched on August 1 is under trial operations and has received over 90 bookings so far.

Dipti said there are plans to expand the service to other parts of the State gradually.

And during situations when a patient fails to get access to the app, he or she can book an ambulance by calling toll free number 1800-2572-115.