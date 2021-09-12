STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Kerala professor is sanitising homes, creating awareness on Covid - free of cost

Amid second wave, asst prof Visakh Gangadharan has so far sanitised 90 houses where Covid patients were quarantined,  reports A Satish

Published: 12th September 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Visakh Gangadharan

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others, Mahatma Gandhi once said. One person who has put those words into practice is Visakh Gangadharan, an assistant professor with the mechanical engineering department at the Malabar College of Engineering and Technology, Desamangalam. A resident of Kulappully near Shoranur, the 31-year-old finds time after online sessions to sanitise houses where Covid patients are quarantined. Amid the second wave of the dreaded disease, he has so far sanitised 90 houses, he says. 

“During the first wave of the pandemic, a number of youth forums and clubs had volunteered to do such activities. But this time, though the number of patients has increased, there was hardly anyone to look after many families forced to live in isolation. So I decided to help sanitise such houses,” Visakh says.

While he used to take the chemicals and water required for cleaning from his house initially, his service has come to be valued enough that now the fire and rescue department provides him with bleaching powder and other materials, he says. “There were many houses where no one was able to cook as the entire family had tested positive. And our village, Kanayam, didn’t have many food delivery platforms either. Therefore, I supplied food packets and drinking water to those families.”  

T Krishnanunni of Kulappully is one of the beneficiaries. “In our house, my mother, wife, children and I were all infected with Covid. It took us 17 days to recover completely. Visakh arrived and sanitised the whole house free of cost. His act instilled confidence within my family, and also my neighbours and friends who were unsure of visiting our house even after we had recovered. Society requires such people,” he says.

Visakh takes up sanitation work after his virtual teaching sessions, which usually last around four hours a day. “Now municipal councillors, workers and others contact me directly for help and I oblige,” he says. When he started out, he struggled to find the appropriate ratio of bleaching powder and water though he had undergone a brief training stint with the trauma care collective and the fire and rescue services much before the Covid outbreak.

“The skin of my hands would peel off when the concentration exceeds the limit. Gradually, I learnt how to use it optimally. The one great relief is that neither I nor my family members have tested positive as we all use masks. I use the same pair of dresses, boots and gloves while going out for sanitising. And I enter my house only after bathing and washing these clothes, which has helped keep the coronavirus at bay,” he reasons. Visakh’s mother, Sarojini, is a retired KSRTC employee while wife Sreelakshmi is a manager with the State Bank of India. They have a two-year-old son, Vaibhav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala professor COVID 19
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp