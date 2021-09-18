STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

With first restaurant in Madurai, 15 transpersons beat odds, start new life

Jeyachitra, Rubika, and 13 other transpersons started a new chapter in their life with the inauguration of their restaurant here on Friday.

Published: 18th September 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Customers having lunch at the new restaurant run by transgenders at Goripalayam in Madurai on Friday | k k sundar

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: Jeyachitra, Rubika, and 13 other transpersons started a new chapter in their life with the inauguration of their restaurant here on Friday. Madurai Trans Kitchen located at Panagal Salai near Government Rajaji Hospital in Goripalayam, is a first-of-its-kind restaurant in the district run and managed by transpersons. A similar initiative had begun functioning in Coimbatore last year, run by 10 transpersons.

The Madurai team had been running a catering service, Nambu Nayaki Amman Catering Service, for the past few years at Ulaganeri until the pandemic hit. Just like other businesses, they were forced into a dry spell. It was then that the idea of a restaurant dawned upon them. With support from organisations such as Arghyam, Vritti Livelihood Impact Partner, Swasti, SLPMS and SELCO Foundation, they were able to set up the venture.

Although they got money from sponsors, no ‘gentlemen’ from the city was ready to rent out a building for them to run the business. “We ran from pillar to post for four months, until we met one Arunkumar Menon, who gave us the building,” said Jeyachitra (43). “We are happy as the restaurant is near Government Rajaji Hospital. People who come here can have quality food at decent price,” Jeyachitra added. At a time, the restaurant can seat 20 persons.

Rubika (28), one among the 15 transpersons, said the work is equally shared among all of them, from preparation of food to supplying it and collecting bills. Though the restaurant has given a new colour to their life, Rubika said they would continue to run the catering service for it provided them a platform to rise.

All of them, although hailing from different areas, stay together as a family in Ulaganeri. The restaurant was inaugurated by Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar. Sub Judge/Secretary of District Legal Services Authorities, V Deepa, was present at the function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transpersons Madurai restaurant
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp