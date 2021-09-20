A steely endeavour: Gurugram-based woman starts 'crockery bank' to conserve environment

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

There must have been countless occasions when you’ve witnessed the city’s good Samaritans serve food to communities who are economically stressed. These acts of benevolence often serve as a reminder that no matter what the situation, there is always someone to lend a helping hand. But, a downside to this can be summed up by the saying ‘no good deed goes unpunished’. Of course, the act in itself is praiseworthy. For ease of convenience, most donors turn to disposable utensils when serving food. These disposable foam containers are often made of cheap Styrofoam, a product that resists bio-degradation and thus ends up in landfills or waterways. A statistic that brings into focus the severity of this problem – according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report 2018-19, 3.3 million metric tonnes of plastic waste was generated in India in 2018-19. The environmental impact aside, this material is also harmful to stray animals and birds that often forage for food at landfills.

Gurugram-based Sameera Satija (48), has always commended the thought behind bhandaras (community feasts) in the city. But a cause of concern for her was the detrimental effects of disposable, non-biodegradable tableware. Satija, who has worked extensively with waste-management volunteer groups, says, “I would visit landfills in Gurugram and Delhi, and realised that single-use items are a major contributor at these sites. It is sad to see Styrofoam and plastic crockery lying there, choking water bodies and drains. I’ve also witnessed a cow choke on discarded tableware while foraging for food. Plastic, when unattended, is harmful.” Another important factor that she worries about is that these products are made of styrene – a material that is “probably carcinogenic”. Satija adds, “People are not aware of the fact that while they are trying to do good by donating food, they are also harming the receiver’s health.”

While mentioning her discomfort to people about the use of disposable plates and glasses, the obvious-yet-valid response she received was ‘what’s the alternative?’ “This is when I realised there is no eco-friendly substitute for those who want to donate free food.”

In 2018, on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi (a holy day for the Hindu community when people offer water to others), Satija decided to buy 100 stainless steel glasses and 200 glasses, and distributed it among three groups who were serving water. “There was absolutely no garbage generated at the end since they would constantly wash the glasses to serve water the next time. By the end of the day, the groups mentioned that they probably saved anywhere between 6,000 and 7000 single-use glasses. This number was motivating and I realised what an impact the initiative can create.”

Inspired by her success, Satija started ‘Crockery Bank For Everyone’, a free-for-use serveware and cutlery bank to borrow steel utensils for parties, ceremonies, and community events. By getting in touch with her team through their Facebook page, communities can borrow utensils from this group for free, and return it after wash. She says, “Amid the pandemic, we’ve been lending over 1,500 utensils (spoons, glasses, plates) per month. The most satisfying aspect is counting the number of single-use plastics we’ve saved, which would otherwise have ended up in the landfill.”

Satija has helped over 30 to 35 teams across India start similar initiatives. She concludes, “People often ask me if there’s any way they can donate. I tell them it is not my idea, but it’s actually an environmental idea. Instead of donating, try and replicate it, be it in your society, group, institute or organisation. It’s both practical and doable, and can reduce dependence on single-use plastics.”

Discussing the recent nod by the Delhi government to phase out single-use plastic by 2022, she says, “It is a welcome step when it comes from the government because they’re an enforcement authority. No matter the number of citizen initiatives to spread awareness, there will always be people who remain rigid and careless. Climate change and environmental deterioration is happening at a fast pace. An umbrella ban by the government is a nice step as only a handful of people cannot make a change.” She concludes by talking about the layers to this ban, “The government should have a multi-pronged approach. They should also work on alternative solutions because when you don’t give a solution, there’s a chance that the whole idea can fail.”