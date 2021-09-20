STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

They are just 18, but have been helping this paralysed man for four years

Many elderly people face atrocities from their children. Many children abandon their parents after the latter become a burden on them.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sooraj (left) and Sangeeth help Dipu get on his modified scooter. (Photo | EPS)

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Many elderly people face atrocities from their children. Many children abandon their parents after the latter become a burden on them. But Sooraj and Sangeeth, aged only 18, are different. They have been looking after A C Dipu, 39, a muscular dystrophy patient from Nedumkandam in Idukki, like their father for four years.

Dipu got the rare disease when he was 20 and left his parents so that he does not become a burden on them. He has been living in a rented house near Cherthala railway station and is being taken care of by the duo and others around him.

“Around 85% of my body is paralysed. I eke out a living by selling lottery tickets,” said Dipu. “I cannot meet my primary needs or move an inch without another person’s help. Sooraj Sethu of Nivarthil and Sangeeth Saji of Madathiparmabil have been my caretakers for the past few years. They come to my house every morning and evening. After I finish my daily chores, they carry me to my modified scooter and bring me back to the house. Jyothi, who runs a makeshift tea stall, gives me breakfast and Seena, another shop owner, gives me lunch,” said Dipu.

The Nedumkandam native developed symptoms of the disease when he was working as a driver in a mini lorry. His parents treated him in the hospital, but could not meet the huge treatment expenses. At age 23, his disease worsened and Dipu was shifted to an orphanage in Pala. He stayed there for more than eight years and arrived in Cherthala with the help of some friends.

Sooraj, son of a daily worker, said, “Sangeeth and I help him usually. On some days, we may not be able to attend to him. Then, our friends help him. His sad life story moved us and we decided to help him.”  
The youths have passed Plus Two from Kandamangalam GHSS and are trying to get admission in higher studies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp