They are just 18, but have been helping this paralysed man for four years

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Many elderly people face atrocities from their children. Many children abandon their parents after the latter become a burden on them. But Sooraj and Sangeeth, aged only 18, are different. They have been looking after A C Dipu, 39, a muscular dystrophy patient from Nedumkandam in Idukki, like their father for four years.

Dipu got the rare disease when he was 20 and left his parents so that he does not become a burden on them. He has been living in a rented house near Cherthala railway station and is being taken care of by the duo and others around him.

“Around 85% of my body is paralysed. I eke out a living by selling lottery tickets,” said Dipu. “I cannot meet my primary needs or move an inch without another person’s help. Sooraj Sethu of Nivarthil and Sangeeth Saji of Madathiparmabil have been my caretakers for the past few years. They come to my house every morning and evening. After I finish my daily chores, they carry me to my modified scooter and bring me back to the house. Jyothi, who runs a makeshift tea stall, gives me breakfast and Seena, another shop owner, gives me lunch,” said Dipu.

The Nedumkandam native developed symptoms of the disease when he was working as a driver in a mini lorry. His parents treated him in the hospital, but could not meet the huge treatment expenses. At age 23, his disease worsened and Dipu was shifted to an orphanage in Pala. He stayed there for more than eight years and arrived in Cherthala with the help of some friends.

Sooraj, son of a daily worker, said, “Sangeeth and I help him usually. On some days, we may not be able to attend to him. Then, our friends help him. His sad life story moved us and we decided to help him.”

The youths have passed Plus Two from Kandamangalam GHSS and are trying to get admission in higher studies.