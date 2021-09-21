STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet the autorickshaw driver from Kerala, winner of Rs 12 crore Onam bumper lottery

The winner of the Rs 12-crore Onam bumper lottery is from Maradu in Ernakulam. 

Published: 21st September 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 12:29 PM

Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The winner of the Rs 12-crore Onam bumper lottery is from Maradu in Ernakulam. Jayapalan P R, an autorickshaw driver, was the lucky person whom entire Kerala had been searching for after the results were announced on Sunday. Jayapalan came to know about the winning number from TV news channels and after realising that it was for his ticket, he remained at home. He told his wife and younger son about it later. 

On Monday morning, he submitted the ticket at Canara Bank’s Pallinada branch and that’s how the news spread that the winner is Jayapalan. “I was on night duty yesterday. I came to know about him winning the grand lottery prize only when I came home on Monday morning,” said Vaisakh, Jayapalan’s elder son. Jayapalan used to buy Onam bumper ticket every year. “I usually take only one bumper ticket every season, This time, luck favoured me,” said Jayapalan. 

He said his life will be normal as before though he has got the grand prize. The family is planning to pay off the debts and construct a house using a part of the amount. The winning ticket — TE 645465 — was bought from Meenakshi Lotteries in Tripunithura. Of the total Rs 12 crore, 10% will go as agency commission. After deducting the tax, the winner will get Rs 7.39 crore.

