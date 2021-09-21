Mysuru’s Meghan sets Karnataka CET record, tops all five streams

Karthik KK and Pearl Maria D souza By

Express News Service

MYSURU, BENGALURU: Meghan HK, a CBSE student of Pramati Hill View Academy in Mysuru, secured the top rank in all streams of CET -- engineering, bachelor of naturopathy and yogic sciences (BNYS), agriculture, veterinary science and pharmacy. This is the first time any student has topped all the streams, including engineering.

“It is a record,” said Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan. Meghan told The New Indian Express, “I was hopeful of coming in top 10, but never thought I would come first. It was a two-and-a-half-year marathon. But proper planning and weekly goals helped me achieve this.”

He owed his achievement to his parents, who both are educators and train students for the Common Entrance Test. “My parents were aware of what was best for me and had created a good learning environment at home. Though no fixed timings were followed, I studied up to 10 hours a day,” he said.

Topper wants to be oncologist

“While online classes were initially tough because of the pandemic, teachers helped me a lot and my parents guided me,” Meghan said. “I always wanted to be a doctor, especially an oncologist. I am hopeful of securing the top-50 ranking in NEET,” he added.

His father is a principal at a government PU College, while mother teaches at a private educational institute. Of the top 10 ranks in the CET engineering stream, all are from Bengaluru except the first rank holder.