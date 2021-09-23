STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada-based lensman bags international award

The PSA jury for PJD photo story competition 2021 showered praise on the efforts of Srinivasa Reddy in capturing the ground realities into a moving photo story. 

Published: 23rd September 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tamma Srinivasa Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City-based photojournalist Tamma Srinivasa Reddy has won a bronze medal for his photo story in the PJD photo story competition 2021, conducted by Photographic Society of America (PSA). He chronicled the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic from his exclusive vantage points. He captured the scenes directly from hospitals-turned quarantine centres. 

The PSA jury for PJD photo story competition 2021 showered praise on the efforts of Srinivasa Reddy in capturing the ground realities into a moving photo story.When Andhra Pradesh had become one of the national epicentres for the spread of virus, Srinivasa Reddy commissioned himself to document the unfolding health crisis. His story is a live documentation of the treatment protocols in hospitals where a chaotic fight for life was underway. Srinivasa Reddy joined the frontline Covid warriors clad in a PPE.

TAGS
Tamma Srinivasa Reddy Photographic Society of America
