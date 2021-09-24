STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP's 90-year-old 'grandma' learns to drive, CM lauds her efforts

Resham Bai Tanwar who resides in the Bilawali area of the district said that she learnt driving because all her family members including her daughter and daughters-in-law knew the skill.

Published: 24th September 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

90-year-old Resham Bai Tanwar driving a car. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

DEWAS (Madhya Pradesh): A 90-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district became an internet sensation after a video of her driving a car went viral online on Thursday.

Resham Bai Tanwar, who resides in the Bilawali area of the district, said that she learnt driving because all her family members including her daughter and daughters-in-law knew the skill.

"I really like driving. I have driven cars as well as tractors," added Tanwar.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also lauded the woman for learning to drive at an old age and called her an inspiration to all.

The CM took to Twitter and said, "Grandmother has inspired all of us that there is no age bar in fulfilling our interest." 

