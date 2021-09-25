Kerala doctor cracks UPSC in fifth attempt, walks away with 12th rank

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Mithun Premraj, a doctor from Vadakara, has cracked the civil services dream in his fifth attempt, securing the 12th rank in the process. “I feel very relaxed. Though I had completed medicine in 2015, IAS has been my dream. In the four previous attempts, I had reached the interview phase three times,” Dr Mithun told TNIE.

He belongs to a doctors’ family — his father, Dr Premraj, is a well-known paediatrician while sister, Dr Ashwathi, is a senior resident with the department of radiology at the KMCT Medical College in Mukkam.

Dr Mithun, 30, has had short stints with the National Health Mission (NHM) at the Kozhikode corporation and the district hospital in Vadakara. He worked in the Covid ward of the district hospital early this year before putting in his papers to prepare for the civil services interview.

Having completed schooling in the CBSE syllabus, Mithun did his medicine from JIPMER, Puducherry, and obtained a diploma in public health from the Indian Institute of Public Health, New Delhi.