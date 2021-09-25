Former UPSC topper Tina Dabi’s sister Ria bags 15th rank in Civil Services Exam 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IAS Officer Tina Dabi who secured first position in the UPSC Civil Services 2015 has another member of her family clearing the examination. This year, her sister Ria joins the bandwagon to become second from the Dabi family to clear the exam.

Ria Dabi, who lives in Delhi, holds all India rank of 15 in the list. Bihar’s Shubham Kumar has secured the top position followed by Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain. Tina, who is currently posted as Joint Secretary Finance (Tax) in Rajasthan, took to Instagram to announce Ria’s selection. Posting a photo of her with Ria and the result page, Tina wrote, “I am delighted to share that my younger sister Ria Dabi has got rank 15 in the UPSC 2020 exam.”

Tina’s success in the UPSC was much celebrated as she was the first Scheduled Caste to top the Civil Services examination. Both the Dabi sisters did their graduation from Lady Sri Ram College in the national capital.

In another development, 20 students who studied at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have cracked the civil services examination, according to a statement issued by the university on Friday.

The selected students appeared at the main examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in January this year, followed by personality tests taken in the months of August and September, the statement said.