Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Minnu PM got a clerical job in the police department under the die-in-harness scheme in 2012, she had already made her mind to pursue some bigger dreams. She wanted to crack the civil services examination. It was not the stature of the clerk’s job that made her chase bigger ambitions. Instead, she felt the job that she got after her father died in harness could not be called her job.

“It was his job, not mine. I did not clear the examinations to get it. So I’ve to earn my job,” she always believed. On Friday, the Kariavattom native achieved her ambition of cracking the much coveted exam as she bagged 150th rank. Minnu, who lost her father when she was in class XII, always excelled in academics. She had completed the masters in biochemistry from the Kerala University with a second rank.

Minnu started her real civil service preparations in 2015 and two years later managed to clear the mains exam. However, she fumbled in the interviews and was 13 marks short of making it to the list. The 30-year-old, who is now working in the Police Headquarters, said it was her dedication to studies that made her crack the exams.

Besides, IPS officers also gave her mental support and motivation. “Former DGP Loknath Behera, ADGP Manoj Abraham and other IPS officers in the headquarters helped me a lot,” she said. Minnu’s husband Joshy DJ is an ISRO employee and they have a son who is studying in Class II.