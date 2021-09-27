STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abducted baby traced, reunited with parents in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal reunited the baby with her parents Songa Yesobu and Songa Induja at the district police office in Machilipatnam.

Police reunited the 5-day-old baby girl, who was abducted from the govt hospital, with her parents in Machilipatnam on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police traced the five-day-old baby girl who was kidnapped from the Machilipatnam government hospital on Saturday in less than 24 hours and arrested the accused woman, Mandapati Mary on Sunday. 

The SP said the accused is a resident of Munipeda village of Kruttivennu mandal. He informed that they traced her in less than 24 hours with the help of CCTV camera footage and village volunteers. The SP explained that the details of the accused woman were shared with all police officers and village volunteers. 

Mahila police P Sirisha and ward volunteer Y Sirisha noticed Mary, in the footage, carrying a baby in Tunisi village. “A team arrived in Munipedu village and caught Mary  red-handed with the baby. During investigation, Mary confessed to her crime and said she went to the hospital on the pretext of undergoing medical checkup. She befriended Induja and abducted the infant when she went out to the Arogyasri counter to complete the discharge process,” SP Siddharth Kaushal said. 

