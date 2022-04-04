STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

35 women clear silt from lakes, transform village in Karnataka's Kolar

By clearing silt from Hosakere and Gottakere lakes in the village, they have ensured sufficient water for farmers to grow two crops of paddy this year and their work has also improved the groundwater.

Published: 04th April 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The group of women who cleared the feeder canals of the two lakes in a village in Kolar district

The group of women who cleared the feeder canals of the two lakes in a village in Kolar district. (Photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU/KOLAR: It took an NGO and a 35-strong workforce, a majority of whom were women, to transform the parched Pichaguntlahalli in Kolar district. By clearing silt from Hosakere and Gottakere lakes in the village, they have ensured sufficient water for farmers to grow two crops of paddy this year and their work has also improved the groundwater table.

The village, 16 km from Kolar, falls under the Omittur Gram Panchayat. When many labour-intensive jobs dried up during COVID, S Asha, founder-secretary of  NGO 'Arohaana Grameena Abhivrudhi Samasthe', proposed to the residents to take up manual clearing of feeder canals from two lakes and also offered them wages. The proposal, which would also give them water, was taken up seriously by the villagers. 

Asha told The New Indian Express, "Within three months, four canals were desilted. Silt running for 1,200 metres in Gottakere and 2,600 metres in Hosakere was removed. With good rains in Kolar last year, the work done by the women has directly or indirectly improved the lives of all the 686 residents in the village."

She said, "We trained 35 individuals, of whom 31 were women, in desilting. They understood the rationale behind desilting the lake. Using earthmovers, 4,950 cubic metres of soil was removed from the feeder canals. We ensured that the soil was not wasted and was used in the fields."

With the groundwater table increasing and thereby improving the yield in the borewells, it also helped farmers sowing tomatoes, green chillies and other vegetables, Asha said. The Rotary Lakeside, Kolar and Bengaluru branches, and IIIT Bengaluru supported them.  

Field Coordinator Narayana Swami said, "With the second yield of paddy in their fields, thanks to water from the lake, the families in and around the lake will become self-sufficient."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pichaguntlahalli Kolar district Omittur Gram Panchayat Arohaana Grameena Abhivrudhi Samasthe
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp