Cops from Warangal find novel way to eliminate fear of ‘black magic’

To dispel fears regarding black magic and sorcery, two cops from Warangal are taking it upon themselves to challenge the age-old notions.

Published: 10th April 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

Traffic Inspector V Naresh Kumar and Home Guard R Narayana were on their way to Ursu when they found lemons, eggs and coconut lying on the Battalabazar bridge (Y junction). People conduct black magic rituals on the road and commuters go out of their way to avoid them even on narrow pathways, they say.

Naresh informs that he consumed the water from the coconut after breaking it while Narayana prepared a lemonade from the lemons and gulped it down at the spot they recovered it to get rid of the fear associated with such items. The Inspector adds that the resident didn’t stop performing such rituals on the road nor did the commuters stop avoiding them, leading to mishaps, even after the police conducted awareness programmes. 

Seeing this, they decided to address it themselves. “We thought that the people would believe what we say. We wanted to do something towards eliminating the superstitions,” says Naresh.

