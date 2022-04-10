STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana tribal woman edges men out in rendering Gond songs at functions

Fifty-two-year-old Marsukola Kalavathi, endowed with a soft and mellifluous voice, casts a spell on the audience at marriages and other functions.

Singer Marsukola Kalavathi recites mythlogical tales with other Gond artistes

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Here is yet another story of a Gond woman fighting her way through the male-dominated domain of rendering mythological, ritualistic and historical themes of Adivasi Gonds and Kolam tribes in Adilabad.

52-year-old Marsukola Kalavathi, endowed with a soft and mellifluous voice, casts a spell on the audience at marriages and other functions. She is now popular in the erstwhile Adilabad district and Nanded in neighbouring Maharashtra. She is one of the few remaining Thoti and Pardhan Adivasi communities who can recite these stories in full and in grace.

Kalavathi’s achievement was that she could emerge as the lead singer when by tradition it is a place occupied by a male,  thanks to the training given by her father late Thodasam Bheem Rao, a renowned Thoti artist. She hails from Thosham village, Gudihathnoor Mandal, Adilabad district.

Thodasam Bheem Rao was the lone artiste from the Thoti community in Adivasis to sing in Gond language for any programme. He himself wrote lyrics for some songs. After his demise, she took over the profession from her father and is doing it with elan.

She, in fact, wanted to go to school but her father was interested in her becoming an artist and continue rendering songs after his death to perpetuate the family’s identity. For any programme of marriage, her presence has become a must. She does not ask for money and is content with what the organisers of the function give her. 

Recognising her talent, All India Radio (AIR) gave her an opportunity to give her performances. The AIR also uploaded her songs on video-sharing website YouTube which have become a hit.

Full of grace

Marsukola Kalavathi, 52,  is popular in the erstwhile Adilabad district and Nanded in Maharashtra. She is one of the few remaining Thoti and Pardhan Adivasi members who can recite stories in full and with grace

