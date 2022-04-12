In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display

Gopika Varrier By

THRISSUR: For the first time in the history of Thrissur Pooram, a woman has got the licence to hold the fireworks display for the renowned festival. Sheena MS, a native of Kundannur here, has been given the licence approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation for Thrissur Pooram fireworks.

A mother of two, Sheena shared her happiness to receive the licence and be a part of history. “I am happy but, above all, I am concerned and excited at the same time. As everyone knows, the fireworks display for pooram is unique and huge. We believe that the display this time will be a mind-blowing experience for all and we are working towards it,” Sheena said.

Sheena’s husband, Suresh, and his paternal family have been involved in the fireworks business for generations. “Since the time of my grandfather, we have been associated with Thrissur Pooram. Except in 2013, I made fireworks for Thiruvambady Devaswom along with my father. It has been a proud moment when Sheena took the licence for the fireworks display this time,” said Suresh.

Since their marriage 20 years ago, Sheena has been helping Suresh in making the fireworks. Right from making palm crackers to preparing the moulds for items like gundu, Sheena has been working with Suresh and labourers for the fireworks display.

Before Sheena, Ammini Krishnan, a Palakkad native, and Amballur Janu held the licences for the fireworks display in the state, but not for Thrissur Pooram. But, due to age and other reasons, both of them lost their licences.

The major fireworks display of Thrissur Pooram will be held in the early morning on May 11. The sample fireworks display will be held in the evening on May 8. Thekkinkadu Maidan will be the ground for the fireworks display with fool-proof measures to ensure the safety of the people who gather to witness the display.

